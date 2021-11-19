NY's New Climate Guide May Usher In Insurance Changes

By Angela Childers (November 19, 2021, 6:32 PM EST) -- Critics say the insurance industry has lacked transparency when it comes to managing the impact of climate risk, but regulators are starting to take steps that may force the industry to reckon with the big price tag that comes with extreme weather. A move by the New York Department of Financial Services to release final guidance outlining how insurers should manage their financial risk from climate change could encourage other regulators to do the same. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Ratings agencies have warned insurers to develop an organizational structure for analyzing climate risk, noting the toll increasingly frequent and severe natural events...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS