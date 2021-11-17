Most P&C Rates To Soften In 2022, Cyber Expected To Jump

By Angela Childers (November 17, 2021, 7:14 PM EST) -- The property and casualty market in North America isn't likely to remain hard for much longer, though reductions in premium rate increases are likely to happen slowly, according to a report Willis Towers Watson released Tuesday. In its 2022 Insurance Marketplace Realities report, the brokerage said the insurance industry's work to "correct" itself is having a positive impact, though the increases in catastrophe losses, rising litigation and escalating exposures will continue to present challenges. Based on data from 18 insurance lines, WTW predicts that property insurance rate increases will flatten, rising 2% to 10% — a stark contrast from the 10% to...

