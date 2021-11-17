Nestle Wins Latest Round In TM Battle With Pet Food Co.

By Silvia Martelli (November 17, 2021, 6:40 PM GMT) -- Swiss food giant Nestle won its bid on Wednesday to revive its European Union logo trademark after a court ruled the bloc's intellectual property office "misread" an earlier decision in an animal products maker's bid to invalidate the trademark registration. The General Court said that a board of appeal at the EU Intellectual Property Office had "misread" its initial judgment and "consequently erred in law" when ruling in favor of animal product maker Amiguitos over a trademark suit with Societe des produits Nestle SA. The General Court sided with Amiguitos in 2020 in Nestle's challenge to its trademark application on the...

