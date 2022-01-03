Top Immigration Litigation To Watch In 2022

By Mike LaSusa (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- Federal courts in 2022 will grapple with immigration law questions ranging from the extent of the president's authority to set immigration enforcement priorities to the ability of federal courts to review immigration decisions made by the executive branch. President Joe Biden's pivot away from aggressive Trump-era immigration enforcement policies has sparked multiple lawsuits from states seeking to force the White House to change its posture. "With the change of administration, we saw a shift in litigation in terms of the states opposing the Biden administration's policies," said Kate Melloy Goettel, legal director of litigation at the American Immigration Council. And while...

