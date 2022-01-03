Top 3 Immigration Policies To Watch In 2022

By Mike LaSusa (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden will have to walk a political tightrope this year when it comes to immigration, as his administration continues Trump-era policies that he denounced on the campaign trail while also dealing with longstanding issues that worsened under his predecessor. Biden's willingness to enact immigrant-friendly policies, as he vowed while campaigning, may be hemmed in by concerns about the public's perception of his ability to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, said Jorge Loweree, policy director at the American Immigration Council. "Issues at the border seem to be driving progress — and limiting progress, frankly — in other areas to a great...

