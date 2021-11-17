Bakery, Salon Ask 7th Circ. To Revive Virus Exclusion Suit

By Angela Childers (November 17, 2021, 5:30 PM EST) -- A Chicago pastry bakery and a salon urged the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday to revive their suit against Westfield National Insurance for more than $700,000 in pandemic losses, arguing the insurer didn't prove the virus was the "dominant cause" for purposes of a virus exclusion. Bittersweet Pastry Shop and Blowtique Salon claim pandemic closure orders rendered their properties "nonfunctional for their intended purposes." (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Bittersweet Pastry Shop and Blowtique Salon argued that U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly erred in holding that the virus exclusion in their business interruption policies was unambiguous and said his analysis "was fatally incomplete" and "inconsistent...

