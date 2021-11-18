Duane Morris Welcomes 2 IP Partners To Boston Office

By Ivan Moreno (November 18, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- Duane Morris LLP has hired two partners from Verrill Dana LLP who have extensive experience handling intellectual property cases, including defending client patents and fighting off patent trolls, the firm said Wednesday. Duane Morris said Timothy R. Shannon and Seth S. Coburn will work in the intellectual property practice group at the firm's Boston office, joining as partners. "Tim and Seth add to the already deep bench of talent we have within our practice group, and I am delighted that they selected Duane Morris for this next phase of their careers," Woody Jameson, chair of the firm's intellectual property practice group,...

