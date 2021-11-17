Consumer Counsel Gets $115M From EpiPen Settlement

By J. Edward Moreno (November 17, 2021, 6:19 PM EST) -- A Kansas federal judge granted final approval to the $345 million settlement between Pfizer and the consumer classes who accused it of scheming to inflate the price of its emergency allergy treatment EpiPen on Wednesday, which includes a $115 million check to class counsel from multiple firms. The $115 million cut, which amounts to one-third of the July settlement, will be split between seven firms that represented the consumers in the case. In approving the deal Wednesday following a final hearing in October, U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree noted that the consumers' counsel conducted their investigation without help from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS