11th Circ. Will Rehear Debt Collection Privacy Suit

By Caleb Drickey (November 17, 2021, 6:50 PM EST) -- An en banc panel of appellate judges will convene to reconsider whether a debt collector's transmission of a debtor's personal information to a third party violated federal privacy laws, the Eleventh Circuit announced Wednesday. The order vacates an earlier Eleventh Circuit decision to revive claims that Preferred Collection and Management Services Inc.'s use of a third-party mail vendor to write, print and send requests for medical debt repayment violated privacy rights established in the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. Under the FDCPA, debt collectors are prohibited from publishing or disseminating information in connection with collection efforts to parties other than the...

