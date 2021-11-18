NY Courts Made Strides In Improving Fairness And Equity

By Marco Poggio (November 18, 2021, 3:13 PM EST) -- New York courts leaders touted "enormous strides" made over the last year in addressing issues of racism, bias and disparate treatment in the court system, according to a report released Wednesday. The 58-page report, based on a four-month study of the court system's practices and policies, describes a series of reforms aimed at making the court system fairer and more accessible. Bias training is now mandatory for all judicial and nonjudicial court employees. Public remote access points are now available in some areas of the state, enabling court users to attend virtual proceedings. "Equal justice" committees have been established in each...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS