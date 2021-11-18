Split 11th Circ. Says Ga. Atty's Firing Was Not Based On Age

By Ryan Boysen (November 18, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- A middle-aged Georgia attorney who was fired from the Dekalb County law department and then filed an age discrimination suit against his former employer has failed to prove he was fired because of his age, as opposed to the fact that his boss simply found him unpleasant, a split Eleventh Circuit panel has decided. In a 37-page ruling filed Wednesday, the two-judge majority said that while attorney Mark. A. Thompson had shown that he was indeed replaced by a younger attorney, he hadn't proven that his boss lied about firing Thompson because he'd been combative during strategy discussions on a stressful...

