BIA Seeks Input Analyzing Moral Turpitude In Assault Case

By Alyssa Aquino (November 17, 2021, 8:34 PM EST) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals wants public input on whether an immigrant convicted of assault in Michigan can be deported for crimes involving moral turpitude, saying Wednesday that a Sixth Circuit decision and two of its own rulings should be analyzed together. The BIA issued its request after receiving the deportation case of an individual who had been convicted under a state law that penalizes the intention to make a person fear immediate harm. The board didn't provide identifying details about the immigrant, instead only identifying the statute supporting the conviction. The Sixth Circuit had unanimously ruled in 2019 in a different...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS