Hard Drives In Bitcoin Trial Are Inaccessible, Jury Told

By Carolina Bolado (November 17, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- Jurors in a multibillion-dollar trial involving the self-professed inventor of bitcoin got a crash course in electronic storage and formatting on Wednesday as an expert explained that almost all of deceased computer forensics expert Dave Kleiman's electronic devices had been reformatted after his death. Nicholas Chambers, an executive at AlixPartners LLP and digital forensics expert, told jurors in Miami that he reviewed the five hard drives and nine thumb drives found at Kleiman's home, but almost all had been reformatted or changed in a way that made it difficult, if not impossible, to access the contents, which are at the center...

