Paralegal Says Wilson Elser Fired Her For Taking Time Off

By Abby Wargo (November 17, 2021, 6:47 PM EST) -- A former paralegal sued Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP in Georgia federal court, claiming the firm refused to let her work in the office to attenuate her mental health issues and eventually fired her for taking leave. Even though she provided a doctor's note clearing her to work, the firm placed her on unpaid leave rather than allow her to return, the paralegal said. (iStock) Catherine Danforth filed her complaint Tuesday, accusing the 900-attorney firm of violating the Family and Medical Leave Act when it insisted on changing her duties after learning about her psychiatric problems rather than granting her...

