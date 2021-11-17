Investors Say Calif. Pot Operation Bilked Them Out Of $600K

By Sam Reisman (November 17, 2021, 6:49 PM EST) -- A group of investors has alleged that a Northern California cannabis farming cooperative refused to pay back or even acknowledge their $600,000 loan that came due earlier this year. In a complaint filed Tuesday in Los Angeles state court, the investors allege they entered into a deal in May 2019 to loan the money to Humboldt County cannabis grower Emerald Family Farms and its purported agent, SoCal Building Ventures LLC, to help finance the construction of a new processing facility. According to the complaint, the loans were to be repaid in two years but could also be converted into equity in either...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS