Biden Plans To Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Supply By 2022

By Andrew Karpan (November 17, 2021, 9:12 PM EST) -- The White House announced a new program on Wednesday that will pay Moderna Inc. and other drugmakers to step up U.S. production of mRNA vaccines, with the aim of producing 1 billion doses a year starting in the middle of 2022. The plan was announced by White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients in a press briefing that largely focused on increasing vaccination numbers in the U.S. and around the world. In his remarks, the former National Economic Council director introduced what he billed as "another major step to bolster vaccine manufacturing." A new program would be spearheaded by the U.S....

