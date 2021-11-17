Miami-Dade County Civil Courthouse Deemed Safe To Reopen

By Nathan Hale (November 17, 2021, 8:51 PM EST) -- Miami-Dade County's civil courthouse will open Dec. 6 for the first time since being shuttered in July after an engineer's report prompted by the collapse of a condominium tower in nearby Surfside recommended closing several floors and making repairs quickly. In a statement Wednesday, the court said the decision to welcome back staff and the public comes after several months of additional structural testing by engineers hired by the county. "The county's Internal Services Department has assured the Miami-Dade courts that the building is structurally sound and may be re-occupied and return to normal court operations," the statement said. Chief Judge...

