Delta-8 Vape Maker Gets Default Win In Copyright Dispute

By Katryna Perera (November 18, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- A California company that produces flavored vaping products using a popular, hemp-derived form of THC known as Delta-8 has won a default judgment and $150,000 permanent injunction against a smoking products distributor it had sued for copyright infringement. In June, AK Futures LLC, the owner and authorized seller of a Delta-8 THC vape brand called Cake, sued Smoke Tokes LLC, alleging it was "part of a network of counterfeiters and unauthorized sellers of inauthentic Cake products." A California federal judge granted AK Futures a default win on Wednesday after Smoke Tokes continually failed to show up or participate in the case....

