Puerto Rico Says New Debt Law Allows For Pension Changes

By Vince Sullivan (November 17, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- The Financial Oversight and Management Board administering the bankruptcy case of Puerto Rico said Wednesday that a recently passed debt authorization law doesn't bar changes to public employee pensions included in the island's proposed restructuring plan and that the plan had been adapted to fit the strictures of the law. During a hearing in San Juan, oversight board attorney Timothy W. Mungovan of Proskauer Rose LLP said Act 53 passed by the Puerto Rican legislature last month permits the issuance of new debt required to make the plan of adjustment feasible, but also prohibits cuts to public employee pensions. He argued...

