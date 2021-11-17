Pa. Judges Divided On Legislature's Power To Expand Voting

By Matthew Santoni (November 17, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court judges seemed divided Wednesday over whether a provision of the state constitution limited absentee voting to a few categories of people who couldn't vote in person, or if another provision contemplating some "other method as prescribed by law" allowed legislators to expand mail-in voting in 2019. In combined arguments for two groups of challengers to Act 77 of 2019, in which the Legislature allowed "no-excuse" mail-in voting, the challengers focused on a 1924 case stemming from an election in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, which had said that to "offer to vote" meant people had to show up at their polling...

