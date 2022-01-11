9th Circ. Skeptical Of Coverage For Co.'s Opioid Probe Costs

By Shane Dilworth (January 11, 2022, 3:45 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel seemed poised to secure U.S. Specialty Insurance Co.'s win in a coverage dispute with an opioid drugmaker seeking to recover $2.4 million it spent responding to government subpoenas, with one judge saying that the language of a key exclusion was broad but unambiguous. Sentynl asked the Ninth Circuit to review a lower court's ruling that the opioid drugmaker was not entitled to coverage for $2.4 million it spent responding to government subpoenas. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) The three-judge panel peppered counsel for Sentynl Therapeutics Inc. about how the language in the "goods and products" exclusion of its policy...

