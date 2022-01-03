Construction Regs Attys Are Watching In 2022

By McCord Pagan (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- With infrastructure dollars waiting to be spent, a vaccine mandate from the federal government for contractors and a renewed focus on wage theft, the U.S. construction industry could face regulatory focus in a number of areas in 2021. Here, Law360 looks at three key areas of regulation that construction attorneys are keeping an eye on in the new year. Infrastructure Law Invites Regulatory Scrutiny of Contracting With the passage of the sprawling $1.2 trillion infrastructure package by Congress and the Biden administration also comes the watchful eye of regulators to oversee the money and how it's spent. Construction companies that receive...

