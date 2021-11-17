Texas Jury Awards Energy Co. $1.2M For Overpaid Royalties

By Katie Buehler (November 17, 2021, 6:32 PM EST) -- A South Texas jury has awarded a Sundance Energy Inc. unit more than $1.2 million in damages after finding that the company overpaid two individuals who lied about their stakes in three Eagle Ford Shale wells. The jury found on Tuesday that Texas resident Mark Libersat and Louisiana resident Roxanne Marie Gilton breached their contracts with SEA Eagle Ford LLC by falsely claiming fractional royalty interests in three of the company's wells, and held that they owed the company roughly $600,000 each for overpaid royalties, according to a McMullen County District Court verdict form. Corey Wehmeyer of Santoyo Wehmeyer PC, representing...

