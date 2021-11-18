CNN, Dershowitz Get Evidence Shield With Stern Warning

By Jasmin Jackson (November 18, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has agreed to shield evidence in a $300 million defamation suit brought against CNN by Alan Dershowitz over coverage of former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial, cautioning that both sides could face sanctions if they go too far. In an order filed late Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal said that Cable News Network Inc. and Dershowitz can keep evidence, such as newsgathering materials, under wraps in their battle over edited coverage of Trump's January 2020 impeachment proceedings. The parties had been negotiating the terms of a discovery protective order earlier this month but reached a deadlock...

