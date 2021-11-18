The Term: Michael Dreeben On Arguing 106 High Court Cases

Law360 (November 18, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- Arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court is considered a privilege to most lawyers — a privilege longtime former Deputy Solicitor General Michael Dreeben has had more than 100 times. This week on The Term podcast, Dreeben discusses his most memorable moments at the lectern and how he sharpened his advocacy skills. This Week S3, E8: Michael Dreeben On Arguing 106 Supreme Court Cases Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. To begin this week's episode, the hosts catch listeners up on...

