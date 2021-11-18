UK Urged To Look Globally For Pensions Value Framework

By Martin Croucher (November 18, 2021, 3:25 PM GMT) -- The U.K. should look at other countries for examples of how retirement savings plans could weigh value for money for their members, the Pensions Policy Institute said on Thursday. The think tank said in a report, commissioned by The Pensions Regulator, that Britain should set clear standards to ensure that such assessments can be made in a universally accepted way, drawing on examples elsewhere in the world. The regulator and the Financial Conduct Authority published a joint consultation in September on rules that would require trustees in defined contribution schemes to compare the benefits they offer members to those offered in...

