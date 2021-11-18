ECJ Urged To Limit Storage Of Phone Data To Security Threats

By Silvia Martelli (November 18, 2021, 5:52 PM GMT) -- Telecommunications providers can only hold on to their users' traffic and location data in the case of "a serious threat to national security," an adviser to the European Union's highest court said on Thursday. Advocate General Campos Sánchez-Bordona urged the European Court of Justice in a nonbinding opinion to conclude that any data storage should be "targeted," given the risks to privacy posed by allowing telecoms broader leeway to store the information. His statement came as some national courts worry over the restrictions imposed by a previous ruling. The opinion comes from a series of cases referred from Ireland, Germany and France....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS