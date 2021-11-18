Redacted Docs Ruled Permissible In Disputes Over Bad Debt

By Joanne Faulkner (November 18, 2021, 6:02 PM GMT) -- There is nothing to stop U.K. judges from relying on redacted documents to make decisions about rights to debt if the omissions have no bearing on the overall conclusion, an appellate court said Thursday, in a ruling covering assignment of deeds. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel said it is not necessary to reject deed of assignment documents as evidence if the redactions don't affect the ultimate decision on who can recover debt arising from bank loans. The judges were examining three appeals of decisions to allow an investment fund to recover debt from former clients of Clydesdale Bank PLC after...

