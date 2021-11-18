London Police Authority Wants £400M Contract Unfrozen

By Christopher Crosby (November 18, 2021, 5:06 PM GMT) -- Counsel for London's policing authority asked a London judge on Thursday to let it execute a £400 million ($540 million) property management contract that's been on hold since an unsuccessful contractor challenged the decision to hire a rival. Joseph Barrett of 11KBW, counsel for the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime, urged the High Court to lift a prohibition against the authority entering into a contract for back office administrative support. The contract has been on hold since August when Kellogg Brown & Root Ltd. challenged the authority's decision not to extend its contract for supplying the police authority with property...

