3 Firms Lead Novo Nordisk's $3.3B Dicerna Buy

By McCord Pagan (November 18, 2021, 1:59 PM EST) -- Davis Polk-led global health care company Novo Nordisk is paying $3.3 billion for Skadden and Goodwin client biopharmaceutical business Dicerna, according to an announcement Thursday. Lexington, Massachusetts-based Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. said it's being bought at $38.25 per share, an 80% premium to its closing stock price on Nov. 17. The transaction builds on collaborative research the two companies have been doing since 2019 to develop ribonucleic acid interference, or RNAi, therapeutics to address disorders such as chronic liver disease, Type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, according to the statement. "Since the start of our collaboration two years ago, the Dicerna and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS