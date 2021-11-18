House Panel Advances Judicial Stock Disclosure Bill

By Justin Wise (November 18, 2021, 12:55 PM EST) -- The House Judiciary Committee has advanced bipartisan legislation imposing more stringent stock trading disclosure requirements on federal judges, including mandating they report any securities transactions of more than $1,000 for publication in an online database. The move late Wednesday sends the bill to the House floor for full consideration, marking a swift response from the panel following a recent Wall Street Journal report that more than 130 federal judges had failed to recuse themselves in cases between 2010 and 2018 in which they or an immediate family member held stock in a company involved in a dispute. The failure to recuse...

