Insurer Loses Bid To Strike Out £2.6M Property Claim

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 18, 2021, 8:16 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Thursday rejected a bid from the National House Building Council to quash a lawsuit from property owners suing it for £2.6 million ($3.5 million) over alleged damage to two London residences, saying that the case can proceed to trial with amendments from the homeowners. Judge Sean O'Sullivan dismissed an application from NHBC, which provides property inspections and insurance policies for new buildings and insured the properties at the heart of the suit, to strike out the homeowners' lawsuit and give summary judgment in its favor. Harry Smith of Keating Chambers, acting for the NHBC, told the court...

