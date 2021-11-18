Fried Frank Special Counsel Joins Orrick In DC

By Jack Rodgers (November 18, 2021, 2:55 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has added a debt finance adviser and special counsel from Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP to its banking and mergers and acquisitions practices in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Wednesday. Adam Ross joins Orrick as a partner after a little over seven years with Fried Frank, where he started in 2014 as an associate in its finance group. In 2019, he became a special counsel at the firm, according to his LinkedIn profile. Ross will advise lenders, corporate clients and private equity groups at Orrick and has prior experience working on corporate restructuring cases and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS