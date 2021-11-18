Goodwin Lands Technology Expert From Foley

By James Mills (November 18, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has lured technology expert Beni Surpin away from Foley & Lardner LLP to work in the life sciences practice in its Los Angeles and Silicon Valley offices, the firm announced Thursday. Surpin, who joins Goodwin as a partner after six years at Foley & Lardner, focuses his practice on global technology and commercial transactions, plus intellectual property issues, the firm said in its announcement. He has represented clients in a range of fields through all aspects of technology from devising new product lines and services to full commercialization, the firm said. "Goodwin's global presence and highly collaborative culture...

