Health Hires: Baker Donelson, Proskauer

By Adam Lidgett (November 19, 2021, 4:35 PM EST) -- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC has snapped up a health care pro from Miles & Stockbridge PC, while Proskauer Rose LLP has boosted its health bench in New York with an addition from Greenberg Traurig LLP, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Baker Donelson Robert Wells Robert Wells has jumped ship from Miles & Stockbridge to join Baker Donelson's Baltimore team, bringing with him years of experience in the corporate and regulatory spaces of the health care world, according to a Nov. 17 announcement. He joined as a shareholder....

