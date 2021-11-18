PTAB Reverses Denial Of SharkNinja IPR Request

By Adam Lidgett (November 18, 2021, 5:25 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review an iRobot Corp. patent related to a robotic floor cleaner, reversing course from an earlier decision where it had shot down SharkNinja's request for review. A three-judge panel of the PTAB on Wednesday reversed its decision denying SharkNinja Operating LLC's bid for inter partes review of U.S. Patent No. 9,884,423, which relates to auto-docking and energy management of autonomous robots. The panel said it had erred in assessing the date for a final determination in a parallel U.S. International Trade Commission case. The PTAB's oft-challenged Fintiv ruling lays out some of...

