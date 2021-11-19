John Wood Unit Can't Get $811M Ruling Blocked In Colombia

By Clark Mindock (November 19, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- A John Wood Group PLC unit has been denied its emergency request to temporarily block an $811 million damages assessment by Colombian authorities over accusations of gross negligence in connection to an oil refinery refurbishing project, after a tribunal determined it isn't in imminent danger of harm. An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Dispute tribunal rejected the request in an order made public Thursday, and originally written in October. The tribunal dismissed the urgency of claims by Amec Foster Wheeler Corp. that a decision from the Colombian comptroller earlier this year was an attempt to shift blame for mismanagement of...

