Businesses Appeal £100M CMA Fine For Overpriced Drug

By Silvia Martelli (November 19, 2021, 2:31 PM GMT) -- Drugmaker Advanz and two other companies have appealed against a £100 million ($134 million) fine from Britain's antitrust watchdog for inflating the price of tablets for thyroid conditions by 1,110%. Advanz Pharma Corp. and two private equity firms, Hg and Cinven, each filed their own appeal on Thursday, in which they asked the Competition Appeal Tribunal to annul, or substantially reduce, the Competition and Market Authority fines. The companies denied charging "excessive and unfair prices" for Liothyronine tablets, which are used to treat thyroid hormone deficiency, and abusing their dominant position in the market. The CMA fined Advanz £40.9 million in...

