Riverbed Tech Cleared For Quick Run Through Del. Ch. 11

By Jeff Montgomery (November 18, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- Bankrupt information tech venture Riverbed Technologies Inc. overcame a U.S. Trustee objection Thursday to its bid for a Chapter 11 confirmation hearing 16 days after its Tuesday case opening, with a judge in Delaware finding the company's position fragile and its need for a quick case approval clear. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig T. Goldblatt noted during an initial videoconference hearing for the case that the Bankruptcy Code contemplated pre-packaged plans of the sort filed by Riverbed, creating the possibility that 28-day notice periods for a confirmation hearing on Dec. 3 could begin prior to a bankruptcy filing. "To be sure, all...

