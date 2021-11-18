Striking Ryanair Pilots Pass Initial Hurdle In Blacklist Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (November 18, 2021, 6:23 PM GMT) -- Strike action should be considered a protected trade union activity, an appellate tribunal ruled on Thursday, in an initial court battle between airline Ryanair and a group of pilots who say they were blacklisted. An Employment Appeal Tribunal Judge has agreed with a lower court that trade union activities covered by U.K. employment laws include strike and industrial action in an initial legal fight between Ryanair and a group of pilots. (AP Photo/Joerg Sarbach, file) Employment Appeal Tribunal Judge Simon Auerbach agreed with the lower court that trade union activities covered by U.K. employment laws include strike and industrial action, and...

