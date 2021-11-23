NatWest Failed To Flag AML Risks In Real-Time, Suit Says

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 23, 2021, 2:49 PM GMT) -- NatWest has been hit with new allegations over its failure to spot money laundering in an ongoing case brought by the Saudi subsidiary of an Italian engineering giant that lost $5 million to a push payment scam. Tecnimont Arabia, a subsidiary of Italy's Maire Tecnimont SpA, added new claims to its £3.2 million ($4.3 million) lawsuit against NatWest in a Nov. 12 filing, which has now been made public. It alleges that the lender should be liable to compensate Tecnimont for $5 million. Tecnimont says it lost the sum when a scammer hacked into the company's emails and directed its bank...

