Nornickel Settles Mine Ownership Dispute With Botswana

By Clark Mindock (November 22, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- Russian mining company Nornickel has reached an undisclosed settlement with the government of Botswana over an abandoned deal for the sale of some of the company's African assets, ending arbitration proceedings related to the case. The settlement was announced Thursday by Nornickel, which had originally reached a deal with Botswana's BCL Group in October 2014, agreeing it would sell its interests in the Nkomati and Tati mines in the southern part of the African continent. That deal became unconditional in October 2016, but Nornickel claimed that BCL Group neglected to complete the transaction. Instead, Botswana petitioned the High Court of Botswana...

