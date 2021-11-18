Pot Equipment Maker Beats Ex-Partner's $1M 'Hashatron' Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (November 18, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- A Connecticut-based manufacturer of products to extract hash from cannabis has beaten a $1 million lawsuit filed by a company that accused it of unlawfully seizing a machine called the Hashatron, with a California judge accepting the defendant's demurrer. In a one-page minute order for a case management conference, filed Wednesday, Judge Mark V. Mooney sustained a September demurrer filed by JJG Distributing LLC, noting that there was no appearance on behalf of the plaintiff, Sho Products LLC. Court records indicate that previous counsel for the plaintiff stopped representing Sho Products last month. Sho Products had claimed in a July suit,...

