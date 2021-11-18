Verrill Adds Lead Prosecutor On Insys Case To Boston Office

By Chris Villani (November 18, 2021, 4:58 PM EST) -- Verrill Dana LLP is adding a former assistant U.S. attorney to the health care and life sciences group of its Boston office, bringing in a lawyer with experience in high-profile cases, including the successful prosecution of five Insys Therapeutics Inc. executives. David Lazarus will officially start work at Verrill on Nov. 29 and join a practice group of about 20 attorneys that has been a growing entity for the firm. After 16 years as a prosecutor, Lazarus told Law360 he's looking forward to applying his skill set to helping clients deal with government investigations, civil litigation, and other disputes. "I am...

