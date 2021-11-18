Fed. Circ. Tosses Apple's Bid To Kill Professor's IP Rights Suit

By Adam Lidgett (November 18, 2021, 7:41 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. can't escape a patent infringement case brought by a University of Michigan engineering professor, the Federal Circuit said, upholding a split panel's decision based on the suit's arguments of who owns the rights to a patent filed when the professor was on unpaid leave. In August, a panel had affirmed a federal judge's finding that the University of Michigan's bylaws did not automatically assign Professor Mohammed N. Islam's patents to the university. The appellate court on Thursday denied Apple's petition for an en banc hearing of that August decision, which also rejected the technology giant's request to dismiss the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS