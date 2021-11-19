Lawmakers Urge Biden To Cease Fighting Kids' Climate Suit

By Caleb Drickey (November 19, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers, including some of the party's most prominent voices, slammed the Biden administration's decision to contest a lawsuit claiming that federal energy policy disproportionately harms young people and minority and Indigenous communities in violation of the Constitution. In a pair of letters addressed to President Joe Biden on Thursday, nine senators and 39 representatives, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., urged the administration to reach an out-of-court settlement with a group of children from historically marginalized communities, including Indigenous, who had asserted equal protection claims....

