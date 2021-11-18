11th Circ. Says BIA Ignored Facts In Sri Lankan's Asylum Bid

By Grace Dixon (November 18, 2021, 8:06 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit breathed life into a Sri Lankan man's bid for deportation protections on Thursday, finding that the Board of Immigration Appeals ignored evidence and misstated facts on the record when it denied him relief. A three-judge panel ordered the BIA to revisit Pathmanathan Jathursan's claims that he would likely face persecution and torture upon returning to his home country given that he had previously been abducted by a paramilitary group operating with the government's consent and that Sri Lanka tacitly sanctioned the group's torture of failed asylum seekers from his ethnic group, the Tamil. Not only did the BIA...

