DLA Piper Adds Ex-DOJ National Security Atty As Partner

By Jack Rodgers (November 19, 2021, 2:04 PM EST) -- A former U.S. Department of Justice attorney with experience litigating national security and intelligence matters has jumped to the private sector, joining DLA Piper as a partner, the firm announced Thursday. Christian Ford joins DLA Piper's litigation group from the National Security Institute, where he worked as a visiting fellow for about 10 months, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that role, he spent almost eight years at the Department of Justice, first working for the national security division in the counterintelligence and export control section as a trial attorney. In 2019, he became the deputy assistant attorney general for...

