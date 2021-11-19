Groom Law Group Elects First Female Exec Principal

By Jack Rodgers (November 19, 2021, 1:43 PM EST) -- For the first time in its 46-year history, Groom Law Group Chtd. has elected a woman to its top leadership role, the firm announced Wednesday. Christine L. Keller will become Groom Law's executive principal starting Jan. 1, after wrapping up a five-year term on the firm's executive committee, which she began in 2016. Keller told Law360 she was excited that her new position would give her the opportunity to lead the team-driven firm and the ability to influence the office's direction. "Regarding what it means personally to become the first woman to lead the firm, I've been very fortunate to work...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS