NJ Allows Virtual Proceedings To Continue After COVID-19

By Nick Muscavage (November 18, 2021, 4:11 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday issued an order allowing remote proceedings to continue even after the pandemic, outlining for the first time what court operations will look like in the future after nearly two years of attorneys handling many matters virtually. The order allows judges to use discretion when determining whether to conduct court proceedings remotely or in person, and sets out a series of principles for them to use when making those decisions. Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner said in a statement that Thursday's order "contemplates a transition from almost all in-person court proceedings before the pandemic...

